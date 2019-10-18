New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hyper Tough 25ft 16/3c Green Triple Outlet Cord
$6 $17
pickup at Walmart

That's $11 off list and the best we could find.

Features
  • 3-prong design
  • 3-wire grounded outlets
  • 16-gauge PVC and copper
  • hook-and-loop strap
