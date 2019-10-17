New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Hyper Tough 2.5-amp Orbital Sander
$17 $19
pickup at Walmart

That's $9 under the lowest price we could find for a similar sander sold elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • dust bag
  • vacuum hose adapter
  • 3 sheets sanding paper
  • Model: AQ20036G
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools Walmart Hyper Tough
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register