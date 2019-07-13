New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set for $19.97. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although it was $5 less in May. Buy Now

Features
  • hammer
  • needle-nosed pliers
  • screwdrivers
  • tape measure
  • wrenches
  • Model: UJ5388TA
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools Walmart Hyper Tough
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register