Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set for $19.97. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although it was $5 less in May. Buy Now
- hammer
- needle-nosed pliers
- screwdrivers
- tape measure
- wrenches
- Model: UJ5388TA
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 360 degree swivel head
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact driver and drills
- Model: DWASHRIR
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- includes eight sockets & two 1/4" adapters
- Model: DW22838
Amazon offers Prime members the Crescent 20-Piece X6 Pass-Thru Ratchet and Socket Set for $20.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the lowest price we could find by $4 today, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- includes standard and metric sockets that work with six different types of fasteners
Update: The price has dropped to $27.97 before coupon, $13.98 after. Buy Now
- comes with a screwdriver & storage bag
- Model: JX-D4301
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 2-amp Palm Sander for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 13,000 orbits per minute
- uses standard 1/4 sheet paper
- over-mold housing
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 6.5-amp Reciprocating Saw for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- variable speed trigger
- tool-free blade change clamp
- adjustable pivoting shoe
- Model: 3328
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 18-volt Ni-Cad Cordless Drill for $18.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off, tied with our April mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- LED work light
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- electric brake
- Model: AQ75023G
