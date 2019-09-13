New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set
$16 $26
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
  • hammer
  • needle-nosed pliers
  • screwdrivers
  • tape measure
  • wrenches
  Published 36 min ago
