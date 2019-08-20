Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 10-Foot Extension Cord for $5.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anker PowerPort Cube in White for $25.99. Clip the $5 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $20.99. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in December. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Cable Woods 16/3 100-Foot Outdoor Heavy-Duty Extension Cord in Orange for $22.40 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although it was $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Woods 100-Foot 16/3 Vinyl Outdoor Heavy Duty Extension Cord for $22.40 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago of a similar model and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 50-Foot 16/3 Vinyl Outdoor Extension Cord in Orange for $16.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $14.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention as $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set for $15.98. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 18-volt Ni-Cad Cordless Drill for $18.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough HT Charge 20-volt Drill and 70-Piece Project Kit for $35.56 with free shipping. That's $4 under our January mention and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" Beach Cruiser Bike for $98 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
