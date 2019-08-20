New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hyper Tough 10-Foot Extension Cord
$6
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 10-Foot Extension Cord for $5.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now

Features
  • 16-gauge cord
  • Works with most standard 3-prong outlets
  • For indoor use
  • Published 1 hr ago
