New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Hyper Tough 10-Foot 16/3 Indoor Extension Cord w/ 3 Outlets
$4 $11
pickup at Walmart

That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
Features
  • 16 gauge thickness
  • 3-prong extension cord
  • Model: 23232
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Extension Cords & Power Strips Walmart Hyper Tough
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register