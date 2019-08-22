New
16 mins ago
Hyper Light Drifter and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden for PC
free
via Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store offers Hyper Light Drifter and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden for PC for free. That's the lowest price we could find by $20 and $21 respectively. This week brings an action adventure RPG with nostalgic 16-bit visuals accompanied by modern mechanics and a turn-based tactical strategy game similar to XCOM but filled with mutants instead of aliens. A game where your deadliest team member might just be a duck? Plus, I can take a quack at it for free? Waddle you do? Shop Now

  • Expires 8/22/2019
