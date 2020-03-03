Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hyper Bicycles Hyper E-Ride 36V 700C Electric Bicycle
$598 $798
free shipping

That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 700c aluminum frame
  • Shimano shifter and derailleur
  • 36 volt rear hub brushless motor
  • 20+ mile range
  • Model: HYP-E700-1106
