Walmart · 37 mins ago
Hyper Bicycles Hyper E-Ride 36V 700C Electric Bicycle
$598 $999
free shipping

That's tied with our July mention, $401 under list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 700c aluminum frame
  • Shimano shifter and derailleur
  • 36 volt rear hub brushless motor
  • 20+ mile range
  • Model: HYP-E700-1102
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
