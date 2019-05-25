Walmart offers the Hyper E-Ride 36V 700C Electric Bicycle in Black or Blue for $598 with free shipping. That's $400 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 700c aluminum frame
  • Shimano shifter and derailleur
  • 36 volt rear hub brushless motor
  • 20+ mile range
  • Model: HYP-E700-1102