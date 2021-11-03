Thanks to coupon code "NEWBRANDS20", that's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hychika via eBay.
- 3500RPM
- adjustable depth
- 6 saw blades
- dust blower
Expires 11/8/2021
That's a savings of nearly $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24T carbide tipped blade
- rip guide
- vacuum adapter
- blade wrench
- Model: GCS445SE
That's a low by $7, but most stores charge $129 or more. For further comparison, it's a $7 drop from our August mention and the best price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 1 Great Shop via eBay.
- 5,150 RPM motor (no load)
- 0- to 50-degree bevel capacity
- includes 6.5" carbide-tipped blade
- Model: DCS391B
To see this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most stores charge $179 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Lightweight magnesium and aluminum construction including durable magnesium footplate
- Model: DWS535B
It's a low by $32, most stores charge $499 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- brushless motor
- electronic speed control
- automatic speed change technology
- Model: XPS01PTJ
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
