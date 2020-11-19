hychickashop.com · 43 mins ago
$22 $30
free shipping
Apply code "LOTFYUBA" to save $8 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at hychickashop.com
Features
- front LED
- rear flashlight
- includes 36 accessories, charging adapter, charging cable, and storage box
- 6Nm max torque
- forward and reverse switch
Details
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt, Craftsman, & Bosch Power Tools at Lowe's
Buy 1, get 1 free
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Black + Decker Cordless Screwdriver
$10 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Portable High Pressure Inflator (Bare Tool)
$20 $37
pickup
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Power & Hand Tools at Amazon
up to 61% off
free shipping w/ Prime
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
