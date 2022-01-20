That's the best deal we could find by $489. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 365Cycles via eBay.
- 350W motor
- 20mph maximum speed
- 40-mile maximum distance
- 27.5" wheels
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You'd pay $104 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Charcoal.
- Sold by 365cycles via eBay.
- Durable 700c steel frame
- Single speed drive train
- Alloy caliper brakes
- Kenda 28C tires
- Fits 5-foot 8" to -foot 2"
It's a $39 drop from our mention two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $489. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 365cycles via eBay.
- 26" wheels
- Innova PRO Atria 2.1 tires
- ACT & UL certified
- 20MPH max speed
- 40-mile max distance
- 5'2" to 5'10" height range
That is the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- quick release clamps
- 8 resistance settings
- front wheel riser block
- fits any road or mountain bike with a 26-28" or 700C wheel
- Model: BF-Biketrainer
That matches Walmart's Black Friday week price and yields a saving of $250 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 20-mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's the lowest price we could find by $15, and a low price in general for a Kryptonite folding model. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2.25 lbs.
- Model: 720018004066
Apply coupon code "SAVE600" for a savings of $600. Buy Now at TURBOANT
- Puncture resistant tires
- Up to 60 mile max range battery
- 500-watt brushless motor
- LED display
Save up to $42 on 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB SSDs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by netac-official-store via eBay.
It's a great sale for sneakers that are over the $45 threshold or for stocking up on cheap athleisure basics. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra 25% off will be deducted in cart.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Copa Nationale Shoes for $47.25 (low by $43)
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Nearly 6,000 styles are discounted, including T-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Essentials Hoodie for $19.99 (low by $10)
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
It has dropped $144 since we saw it last month; most sellers charge at least $800. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 365cycles via eBay.
- 26" wheel
- 500W motor
- 20MPH max
- ACT and UL certified
- 30-mile distance
- rim brake
Sign In or Register