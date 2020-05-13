Personalize your DealNews Experience
The extra discount from the coupon yields a total $15 savings. Buy Now at Proozy
It's a total savings of $63 and a strong price for a fleece-lined hoodie. Buy Now at Macy's
A savings of $20+ on a top brand is always welcome. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge $27 or more. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $36 for a similar adidas hoodie. Buy Now at Kohl's
Coupon code "DN2for18" cuts the price when you add two to cart making it the best we could find by $12. Even with shipping, that's $12 per pair and a buck less than our mention of a single pair last month. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Proozy
23 styles available; prices start at $59. Shop Now at Proozy
That's $15 less than buying them separately and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
