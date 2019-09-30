Personalize your DealNews Experience
At Huntington National Bank, open a new Huntington Unlimited Plus Business Checking Account and earn $750 when you make cumulative deposits of at least $20,000 or more within 60 days of account opening. (Your account must remain open for at least 90 days.)