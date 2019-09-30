New
Huntington National Bank · 1 hr ago
Huntington Unlimited Plus Business Checking Account
Earn $750 w/ new account

At Huntington National Bank, open a new Huntington Unlimited Plus Business Checking Account and earn $750 when you make cumulative deposits of at least $20,000 or more within 60 days of account opening. (Your account must remain open for at least 90 days.)

Features
  • unlimited transactions on up to $25,000 in cash or currency deposits monthly ($0.30 fee for each $100 after)
  • earn interest on your checking balance
  • waived monthly maintenance fee with $50,000 in combined deposit relationship balances
  • nearly 1,000 branches and over 1,800 ATMs across eight Midwestern states: Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Kentucky
↑ less
Buy from Huntington National Bank
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Learn More
Details
  • Expires 9/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Advertiser Disclosure
All Deals Financial Services Huntington National Bank
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers