Huntington National Bank · 1 hr ago
Huntington 5 Checking® Account
Get $200 w/ new account

At Huntington National Bank, open a Huntington 5 Checking® account and earn $200 when you make cumulative deposits of $1,000 or more within 60 days of account opening. (Your account must remain open for at least 90 days.)

Features
  • 24-hour overdraft fee grace period
  • 0.05% APY on all balance tiers
  • waived ATM fees for up to five non-Huntington ATM cash withdrawals per statement cycle
  • nearly 1,000 branches and over 1,800 ATMs across eight Midwestern states: Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Kentucky
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Advertiser Disclosure
