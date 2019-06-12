New
Lowe's · 29 mins ago
$50 $100
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Hunter Large Room 52" Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit in Antique Brass for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $50 off and a great price for a 52" ceiling fan. Buy Now
Features
- 3-speeds
- remote control adaptable
- 160-watt light fixture uses four 40-watt candelabra base (E-12) dimmable incandescent bulbs (included)
- Model: 53169
Details
Comments
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 days ago
Lasko Cool Colors 20" 3-Speed Box Fan
$18 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Lasko Cool Colors 20" 3-Speed Box Fan in several colors (Purple pictured) for $17.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 settings
- Model: B20309
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Rhino 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
$99 $149
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Blue Rhino 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill in Black and Silver/Porcelain And Stainless Steel for $99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 27000-BTU stainless steel burners
- push and turn ignition
- 467 square inches of cooking area
- 2 side shelves
- Model: GBC1932L
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set
$10 $20
pickup at Lowe's
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register