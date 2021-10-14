New
Ends Today
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
up to $120 off
free shipping
Save on two styles of ceiling fan, in two colorways each, and save $80 to $120 once you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Winston Porter 52" Upton Cheyney Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit
$80 $149
free shipping
It's $69 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
Features
- 5 blades
- 3 speeds
- takes 60-watt bulbs (included)
- Model: WNSP5224
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb Hunter Fan 42" Indoor Ceiling Fan
$69 $150
free shipping
This is $3 less than the lowest price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Core Centric Solutions via eBay.
Features
- light kit adaptable
- reversible motor
- pull chain
- 3 speeds
- Model: 51059
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Tools & Accessories at Lowe's
up to 35% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Smart Home Deals at Lowe's
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on smart assistants, security equipment, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini w/ GE Smart Plug for $24.99 (low by $8).
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Craftsman Metric and SAE 227-piece Mechanic's Tool Set
$99 $230
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
Features
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
Lowe's · 4 wks ago
Camplux 28,000-BTU Outdoor Liquid Propane Tankless Water Heater
$140
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Sign In or Register