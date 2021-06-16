Hunter Fan Haskell 42" Ceiling Fan for $89
Lumens · 19 mins ago
Hunter Fan Haskell 42" Ceiling Fan
$89 $112
free shipping

Coupon code "HUNTER" cuts it to the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lumens

  • Available in several colors (Brushed Nickel with Eurasian Wood/Maple blades pictured).
  • 5 reversible blades
  • 3-speed WhisperWind motor
  • standard, low, or angled mounting
  • Code "HUNTER"
  • Expires 6/22/2021
    Published 19 min ago
