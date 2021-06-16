Hunter Fan Haskell 42" Ceiling Fan for $89

Coupon code "HUNTER" cuts it to the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lumens
- Available in several colors (Brushed Nickel with Eurasian Wood/Maple blades pictured).
- 5 reversible blades
- 3-speed WhisperWind motor
- standard, low, or angled mounting
It's $9 under our November mention and the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Matte Black.
- remote control
- industrial cage light
- rustic barnwood blades
- Model: 50614-01
- UPC: 671961506148
You'd pay over $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 3 speeds
- Model: 7224548
That's about $50 less than you'd pay for similarly designed fans and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt. for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- 5 reversible blades
- flush mount installation
- provides airflow for large rooms up to 400-sq ft.
- frosted glass light kit includes one 6.5-watt LED bulb
- Model: CC52WW5L
Apply coupon code "MKDTQVAF1VP1" for a savings of $170. Buy Now at smafan
- Available in Light Wood (pictured), Dark Wood, or Pure White.
- Search "52" Trailblazer" to view the 52" option for $168 after same code.
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri
- remote control and app control
- 10-speed motor
- whisper quite
- dimmable LED light
- Model: S563B-L12
Save on a range of lights and furniture. Certain items drop or come with free gifts via coupon codes listed on their pages. Shop Now at Lumens
- Pictured is the Quoizel Outskirts LED Flushmount from $45.89 via "QUOIZEL" ($9 off)
Apply coupon code "MORE" to save an extra 10% to 50% off on over 2,000 already-discounted lighting items including pendant lights, sconce lighting, floor lamps, and more. Shop Now at Lumens
- Buy one, save 10% more via "MORE".
- Buy 2, save 20% off via the coupon code.
- Buy 3, save 30% off via the coupon.
- Buy 4, save 40% off via the coupon.
- Buy 5, save 50% off via the coupon.
Save on over 600 styles from brands like Craftmaid, Fanimation, Hinkley, and many more. Plus, get extra savings or free gifts on select products with codes provided on individual product pages. Shop Now at Lumens
- Pictured is the Casablanca Fan Company Isotope Ceiling Fan for $320 after code "CASABLANCA" ($80 off).
- Free shipping applies to most orders.
Sign In or Register