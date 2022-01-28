New
SideDeal · 21 mins ago
$99 $150
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 3 speeds
- full-range light dimming
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 4 hrs ago
Lighting and Ceiling Fan Special Buys at Home Depot
Up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop discounts on vanity lights, recessed lighting, chandeliers, light strips, indoor ceiling fans, outdoor ceiling fans, pendant lights, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Carro Honeybee 52" Indoor/Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan w/ Remote for $209 ($89 off list)
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Certified Refurbished Hunter Fans at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 60 options. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- They're backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Hunter 64" 6-Blade Ceiling Fan w/ LED Light Kit for $109.95 ($190 off).
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Harbor Breeze Armitage 52" Indoor Ceiling Fan w/ LED Light Kit
$50 $69
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- In several colors (Bronze pictured).
- You can get an extra 10% off when you buy 4 or more (applies in cart).
Features
- low profile
- frosted glass globe
- 3 speed settings
- Model: 41690
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Prominence Home 52" LED Bolivar Contemporary Rustic Ceiling Fan
$103 $119
free shipping
That is a $16 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Chrome at this price.
Features
- for rooms up to 400-square feet
- uses two A15 bulbs (included) w/ E26 bulb base
- standard mount or downrod
- downdraft and updraft modes
- 3 speeds
- Model: 80100-01
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Lifepro Powerflow Adjustable Dumbbell
$65 or 2 for $129
free shipping
That's a savings of up to 52% off. Shop Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- 1-piece for $65
- 2-Piece for $129
SideDeal · 4 days ago
Two Elephants Medical-Grade Bunion Toe Splint 2-Pack
$12 $30
free shipping
Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping for a savings of $6. Buy Now at SideDeal
SideDeal · 6 days ago
Refurb Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh USB-C Charger 4-Pack
$19 $240
free shipping
They cost at least $15 new individually elsewhere (albeit new). Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
SideDeal · 6 days ago
Kodak 2-Item Digitizing Box
$39 $80
free shipping
Save $41 off list price and bag free shipping with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- DVD & Digital Download
- Convert up to 2 Tapes, or 2 Films, or 2 sets of 25 Pictures to Digital
- Send items to Kodak; they do the rest
Sign In or Register