New
Humble Bundle · 1 hr ago
Humble Warhammer 4-Game Bundle for PC (Steam)
$1 $58

The base bundle of four games saves you $33, even compared to summer sale prices elsewhere. Buy Now at Humble Bundle

Features
  • pay $1 or more and you'll get Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War GOTY Edition, Warhammer 40,000 Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion, and Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
  • beat the average price (currently $7.18) and you'll also get Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach, and Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch - Enhanced Edition
  • pay $13 or more, and you'll also get Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Collection, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, and Blood Bowl II: Legendary Edition
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals PC Games Humble Bundle
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register