The base bundle of four games saves you $33, even compared to summer sale prices elsewhere. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
- pay $1 or more and you'll get Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War GOTY Edition, Warhammer 40,000 Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion, and Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- beat the average price (currently $7.18) and you'll also get Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach, and Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch - Enhanced Edition
- pay $13 or more, and you'll also get Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Collection, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, and Blood Bowl II: Legendary Edition
-
Expires 7/28/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Download a free game or join a free-to-play game community today! Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- free game every week
- exclusive offers
Play this early-access action game at no cost. Shop Now at Steam
- This game is not complete and may or may not change further.
- massively multiplayer
- PvP
No need to hack into the cyberframe – just log in to your Uplay account to grab this freebie and save $10. Shop Now
- RC hacks!
Unplug from the news and relax with a selection of DRM-free classics and indie games for free, including classics like Beneath a Steel Sky and modern favorites like Gwent: The Witcher Card Game from the makers of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hello Neighbor. Shop Now at GOG
- RPG, strategy, shooter, and adventure games
Save on Chrono Trigger, Dissidia Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Lost Sphere, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Steam downloads
Save on the base game and the expansion and game packs, with prices starting at $10 after savings. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- discounted titles include the base game and 15 add-on pack options
Save on a variety of Tomb Raider titles, including Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Save $8 off the usual monthly price. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Subscribe during this period and receive a free bonus game.
- keep 9 games a month
- access to Humble Trove (DRM-free games to download whenever)
- up to 20% off in the Humble Store
Sign In or Register