Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Humble Bundle · 25 mins ago
Humble Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle 2019 for PC
from $1
Steam downloads

That's up to $133 less than buying them separately. Shop Now at Humble Bundle

Features
  • $1 or more unlocks Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Adventure 2 Battle DLC, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Episode I, and Sonic Adventure DX
  • $5.93 or more unlocks Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Episode 2, and Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing
  • $10 or more unlocks Sonic Mania, Sonic Mania - Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/17/2019
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals PC Games Humble Bundle
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register