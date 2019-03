Humble Bundle offers downloads of its Humble Pathfinder RPG Book Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you spend the bare minimum of, you'll get access to 11 books, including the beginner box, core rulebook, GM guide, and bestiary. For comparison, you'd pay about $14 for most PDFs elsewhere.If you opt to pay more than the average (currently), you'll receive nine more books, including the advanced player's guide, codices, and adventure modules. Payor more to unlock 13 more books, expanding items, monsters, and lore. Finally, payor more to unlock 18 more books, detailing races, locations, and more. Deal ends March 6.