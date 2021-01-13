Humble Music Producer 2 Bundle

New
Humble Bundle · 59 mins ago
from $1
Get over $500 worth of music software from just $1. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pay $1 to unlock Entangled Species, Multiverse, & AAS Player.
- Pay more than the average of $16.59 to also unlock Plastic Pop, Starlight, & Cinematheque.
- Pay $20 to also unlock Strum Session, Lounge Lizard Session, Ultra Analog Session, & Objeq Delay.
Features
- vintage electric piano
- analog synth
- virtual acoustic and electric guitars
- effect processor
- 1,095 royalty-free sounds and presets
Details
Comments
-
Expires 2/3/2021
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Target · 7 hrs ago
Turbo Tax at Target
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a selection of Intuit Turbo Tax Software with prices starting at $29.99. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 for physical copies; Otherwise download for free.
- Pictured is the Intuit Turbo Tax Deluxe Federal Returns + Federal E-File for $29.99 ($10 low).
Amazon · 3 days ago
Intuit TurboTax at Amazon
up to 39% off
free shipping
Tax season is just around the corner, so take this opportunity to save on physical and digital editions of the TurboTax range. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is Intuit TurboTax Premier 2020 Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file for PC/Mac for $54.90 (low by $20).
Microsoft Store · 1 wk ago
Nitro Screen Recorder Pro for PC
free
It's $20 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- real-time source and device capture & broadcasting
Target · 2 days ago
TurboTax Software at Target
up to 39% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a selection of Turbotax software for Mac or PC. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Pictured is the TurboTax Premier 2020 for $54.99 ($35 off).
Humble Bundle · 5 days ago
Humble Bundle Square Enix Sale
up to 90% off
digital download
Save on a large selection of titles including Final Fantasy XV Episode Ardyn Complete Edition, Life is Strange 2 Complete Season, Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary, and much more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pictured is Just Cause 4: Complete Edition for $17.49 (75% off).
Sign In or Register