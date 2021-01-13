New
Humble Music Producer 2 Bundle
  • Pay $1 to unlock Entangled Species, Multiverse, & AAS Player.
  • Pay more than the average of $16.59 to also unlock Plastic Pop, Starlight, & Cinematheque.
  • Pay $20 to also unlock Strum Session, Lounge Lizard Session, Ultra Analog Session, & Objeq Delay.
  • vintage electric piano
  • analog synth
  • virtual acoustic and electric guitars
  • effect processor
  • 1,095 royalty-free sounds and presets
  • Expires 2/3/2021
