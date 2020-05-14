Open Offer in New Tab
Humble Bundle · 1 hr ago
Humble Learning Game Coding and Development Bundle
from $1

There's 25 on-demand, project-based courses featuring video lessons, PDF notes, full source code, and offline access if you opt for the full bundle here, which has a collective value of $1,250. Buy Now at Humble Bundle

Features
  • Pay $1 or more and you'll get Godot Game Development for Beginners, Intro to RPG Development with Phaser, Intro to Game Development with Unity, Create Your First 3D Game with Unity, & Unity 2D Projects - Super Plumbers.
  • Beat the average price (currently $18.42) and you'll get 8 more learning resources.
  • Pay $25 or more and you'll get a further 12.
