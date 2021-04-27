New
Humble LEGO Build to Bundle
from $1

That's a $19 savings on the most basic tier, and a savings of well over $100 on the full 7-game selection. Buy Now at Humble Bundle

  • The games redeem on Steam.
    • pay $1 to get The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
    • pay the average (currently around $8) to also get LEGO Worlds , LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition , LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes ,and LEGO MARVEL's Avengers
    • pay $14 or more to get the remaining games: LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition , and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
  • Expires 5/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
