Humble LEGO Build to Bundle

That's a $19 savings on the most basic tier, and a savings of well over $100 on the full 7-game selection. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
- The games redeem on Steam.
- pay $1 to get The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- pay the average (currently around $8) to also get LEGO Worlds , LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition , LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes ,and LEGO MARVEL's Avengers
- pay $14 or more to get the remaining games: LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition , and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
Expires 5/7/2021
You'd pay $9 elsewhere for this recently released game. Shop Now
- single player RPG
You'd pay $30 elsewhere. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- dungeon crawler, rogue-like, action game
You can easily save anywhere from a buck to over $20 on a single game here, so the multi-game prices save you exponentially more. Shop Now at Fanatical
- The games redeem on Steam.
- discounted games include Deadly Premonition, SimCity 4, HomeWorld: Remastered Collection, Bunker Punks, and more
Scroll down to the "Games with Prime" section to see free games. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics for free ($20 elsewhere).
- Must be a Prime member.
- Choose from 30 games plus several more free gaming packs, bundles, and offers.
Save on nearly 20 titles including Salt, From Dust, In Other Waters, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is No Man's Sky for PC for 29.99 ($30 off).
- digital downloads for multi-platforms
Save a bundle on this bundle! Get 5 comics for $1, pay $10 and get 8 more, snag 10 more when you pay $18, or pay $25 and get 9 more comics. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
That's a $20 savings on the most basic 2-game tier, and a $119 savings on the full 8-game selection. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- The games redeem on Steam.
- pay $1 to get Figment and Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- pay the average (currently around $12) to also get Abzu, ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
- pay $14 or more to get the remaining games: Beyond Blue, Lost Ember, and Summer in Mara
