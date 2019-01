Humble Bundle offers downloads of the Humble Indie PlayStation Bundle 2019 for PlayStation 4 for. If you opt to pay the bare minimum of, you'll get Grim Fandango Remastered, The Bard's Tale, and InnerSpace. That's $44 under the lowest price we could find for these games purchased separately elsewhere.If you pay more than the average, currently, you'll also get Layers of Fear, Wasteland 2: Director's Cut - Standard Edition, The Talos Principle, and Broken Age. Finally, payto receive Killing Floor 2 and Shadow Warrior 2. Your contribution can be donated to charity, the developers, or both. Deal ends February 12.