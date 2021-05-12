Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle: $20
Humble Bundle · 1 hr ago
Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle
$20 $657

That's a $637 savings. Buy Now at Humble Bundle

  • 100% of purchase proceeds go to Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, the International Medical Corps, and GiveIndia.
  • You can opt to pay more to give more to charity, if you wish.
  • Includes 25 games, 8 books, and 4 software items.
  • Expires 5/19/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
