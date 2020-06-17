New
Humble Fight for Racial Justice Bundle
$30 $1,200

The bundle includes over $1,200 worth of games and books for a minimum price of $30. Notable games include BioShock Remastered, This War of Mine, Spelunky, Baba is You, Hyper Light Drifter, and NBA 2K20. Buy Now at Humble Bundle

  • 100% of the proceeds go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project. You can choose the allocation for each.
  • The games are all redeemable on Steam and all books are DRM-free.
