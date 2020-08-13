New
Humble Double Fine 20th Anniversary Bundle
Support several charities and save a significant sum with this bundle of Double Fine created and published games, documentaries, and soundtracks. Shop Now at Humble Bundle

  • Purchases support SpecialEffect, Girls Make Games, and a charity of your choice.
  • Pay at least $1 to get Psychonauts, Double Fine Adventure Complete Series Deluxe Edition, and three Amnesia Fortnight bundles.
  • Beat the average price ($8.51 at time of publication) to also receive Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Broken Age, Brutal Legend, Psychonuats in the Rhombus of Ruin, Massive Chalice, and Costume Quest.
  • Pay $9 or more to also get RAD, GNOG, 140, THOTH, Mountain, Everything, Escape Goats 2, Gang Beasts, KIDS, Full Throttle Remastered, Headlander, and the wonderful Grim Fandango.
  • You'll get a bunch of soundtracks for some of the above titles too as well as one month of Humble Choice for free for new subscribers.
  • Expires 8/13/2020
