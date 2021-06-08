Humble Bundle The Sims 4 EA Play Sale: Up to 50% off

Save on a variety of expansion packs. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- over 30 titles
Expires 6/23/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
This game is only going to stay free for another week, so snag it now while you can! Shop Now at Steam
- digital download
- approximately one hour of gameplay
- story-based arcade style game
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Prime Gaming members can click on the 'claim' button to get a unique download code, which you will then need to take to Origin to redeem the game. Shop Now at Amazon
- Unique download code will be eligible to claim on Origin until July 21, 2021.
- digital download
That's a low by $10, most charge $22 or more. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- society survival game
- 11 bit studios
If you're looking for a VR-friendly multiplayer game (that also lets your VR-less friends join in), this one is now resolutely free. (It used to cost $10, and still does elsewhere, weirdly.) Shop Now at Steam
Slay zombies, monsters, and more from series like Resident Evil, The Walking Dead, Dead Island, Dead Rising, F.E.A.R., and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is 7 Days to Die PC, Mac, and Linux for $7.49 ($18 off).
Shop $1, $12, $19.30, and $20+ bundle options. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is Pac-Man 256 for $1 ($4 off).
- digital download
Pay what you want for crash courses in American Literature, Genetics, Music Theory, Statistics, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pay $1 for 5 crash courses
- Pay $10 for 17
- Pay $18 for all 37
That's a value of up to $425, and the digital rule book alone costs at least $10 elsewhere. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pay at least $5 for 12 items, including the Core Rulebook
- Pay at least $15 for 25 items
- Pay at least $25 for 39 items
- Pay at least $35 for 40 items, including the Pathfinder Bestiary physical book (shipping not included)
