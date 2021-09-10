Telltale Games, best known for their award-winning game adaptation of The Walking Dead, offers up three of their fan-favorite series in this bundle worth a whopping $139 were you to purchase all the games separately - a savings of up to $127. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is Telltale Games' The Walking Dead Season One.
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Telltale Games' titles offer top-tier immersive storytelling that's sure to tug at your heartstrings, introducing you to characters you'll grow to love over the hours it takes to complete them. Plus, a portion of the profits of anything sold through Humble Bundle go to a charity of your choice, so you can help others while you help yourself save a little money."
- 2 item bundle for $1 or more
- 5 item bundle for $11.53 or more
- 11 item bundle for $12 or more
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's a savings of $4.99. Quake II RTX is fully ray-traced and includes the 3 levels from the original shareware distribution. Shop Now at Steam
- Also available at GOG (DRM free) here.
- rated M Mature 17+
Prime members get these seven games for free – you'd spend around $50 on them sold separately elsewhere. Shop Now at Amazon
- Knockout City redeems on Origin.
- includes the widely-beloved adventure Sam & Max Hit The Road, the well-reviewed multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City, and more
Scroll down to see the giveaway – it's the best deal we could find by $6. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Aside from a free game being a fine deal at any time of year, Far Cry 3 was one of the core templates for open-world games of the last decade or so, and I'll always love it for introducing the outpost assault into the gaming vernacular. It was improved upon in Far Cry 4 and Primal, but they aren't free right now, so they can go kick rocks."
- Alas, it is not Far Cry 2.
That's the best deal we could find for this well-reviewed Souls-adjacent game by $50. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- The trailer:
Sign In or Register