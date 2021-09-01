Humble Bundle Summer Sale: up to 90% off

New
Humble Bundle · 32 mins ago
up to 90% off
Save on over 150 titles. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pictured is Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition for $21.24 ($64 off).
Features
- available for multi-platforms
Details
Comments
Expires 9/6/2021
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Steam · 1 wk ago
Quake II RTX for PC
Free
It's a savings of $4.99. Quake II RTX is fully ray-traced and includes the 3 levels from the original shareware distribution. Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- Also available at GOG (DRM free) here.
Features
- rated M Mature 17+
1 mo ago
PC Games at Indie Gala
Free
Steam charges $3 to $10 each for these titles. Shop Now
Features
- FootLOL: Epic Fail League
- 33 Rounds
- 8BitBoy
- Lawless Lands Unrest
- Block Dungeon
- Inbetween Land
- Defense of Roman Britain
Epic Games Store · 1 wk ago
Saints Row: The Third Remastered for PC (Epic Games)
free
It's the best price we could find by $20. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up
- contains all 3 expansion mission packs and 30 pieces of DLC
Humble Bundle · 1 wk ago
Humble Jackbox Summer Party Game Bundle
from $1
You can pick up some fun games, pay what you want, plus help support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Child's Play, and a charity of your choice. (It's a $213 value.) Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Features
- 3 item bundle from $1
- 5 item bundle from $15
- 7 item bundle from $20
- entire 18 item bundle from $20.28
Humble Bundle · 6 days ago
Humble 7-Game Best of Stealth Bundle for PC (Steam)
$12 $264
That's $117 less than you'd pay for these games sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "I'm not even bothering explaining the lower tiers of this bundle – Hitman 1 and 2 and especially Heat Signature have brought me so many hours of sheer joy that getting them (not to mention the other four games) for just $12 seems frankly illegal. But it's not!"
Features
- includes Hitman 1: GOTY and Hitman 2: Gold, Heat Signature, Styx: Shards of Darkness, Echo, Ghost of a Tale, and Aragami
