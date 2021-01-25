Humble Bundle Start Something New eBook Bundle

New
Humble Bundle · 32 mins ago
from $1
Save up to $1,096 on these eBooks while delving into new hobbies. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Features
- Pay $1 to unlock seven books on cooking, knitting, photography, card games, and more
- Pay $8 to $25 to unlock over 50 other books
Details
Comments
Expires 2/3/2021
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 3 wks ago
"Today I Am Mad" Kindle eBook
Free
That's a savings of at least $1. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- anger management for kids ages 3 to 5
- by Michael Gordon
Amazon · 1 mo ago
The Breakers Series: Books 1-3 Kindle eBook Set
free
Save $5 over the next best price we found. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- Breakers (Book 1)
- Melt Down (Book 2)
- Knifepoint (Book 3)
- by Edward W. Robertson
1 wk ago
"The Great Gatsby" eBook
free
Celebrate the timely effect of properly-functioning copyright expirations and get this classic for free from StandardeBooks. Shop Now
Features
- by F. Scott Fitzgerald (the "F" stands for "free"! Maybe)
- available in epub, azw3, kepub, and advanced epub formats
Amazon · 2 wks ago
"Principles of Management" Kindle eBook
Free
Save $30 off the print list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- 622 pages
- 16 contributing authors
Humble Bundle · 1 wk ago
Humble Music Producer 2 Bundle
from $1
Get over $500 worth of music software from just $1. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pay $1 to unlock Entangled Species, Multiverse, & AAS Player.
- Pay more than the average of $16.31 to also unlock Plastic Pop, Starlight, & Cinematheque.
- Pay $20 to also unlock Strum Session, Lounge Lizard Session, Ultra Analog Session, & Objeq Delay.
Features
- vintage electric piano
- analog synth
- virtual acoustic and electric guitars
- effect processor
- 1,095 royalty-free sounds and presets
Humble Bundle · 5 days ago
Humble Bundle Winter Sale
up to 97% off
Save on over 9,200 titles, including the Call of Duty: Black Ops bundle, the Yakuza series, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pictured is Yakuza 0 for PC for $4.99 (low by $11).
Humble Bundle · 5 days ago
Humble Bundle January Games
$12
Get $276 worth of games for only $12. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pictured is PC Building Simulator ($19.99 value).
