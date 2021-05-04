Humble Bundle Spring Sale: up to 90% off

Score huge savings on a wide selection of titles including Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition, Mortal Kombat X, Planet Coaster: Ghostbusters, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle, and and many more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is Cyberpunk 2077 for PC for $47.99 ($12 off).
- select titles available for multi-platforms
- digital downloads
-
Expires 5/14/2021
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on 30 titles priced from a buck. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
- digital download
You can easily save anywhere from a buck to over $20 on a single game here, so the multi-game prices save you exponentially more. Shop Now at Fanatical
- The games redeem on Steam.
- discounted games include Deadly Premonition, SimCity 4, HomeWorld: Remastered Collection, Bunker Punks, and more
Scroll down to the "Games with Prime" section to see free games. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics for free ($20 elsewhere).
- Must be a Prime member.
- Choose from 30 games plus several more free gaming packs, bundles, and offers.
Save on over 25 titles priced from a buck. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is Star Wars Episode I Racer for PC for $3.49 (low by $5).
- digital download
That's a $19 savings on the most basic tier, and a savings of well over $100 on the full 7-game selection. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
- The games redeem on Steam.
- pay $1 to get The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- pay the average (currently around $8) to also get LEGO Worlds , LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition , LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes ,and LEGO MARVEL's Avengers
- pay $14 or more to get the remaining games: LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition , and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
That's a $20 savings on the most basic 2-game tier, and a $119 savings on the full 8-game selection. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- The games redeem on Steam.
- pay $1 to get Figment and Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- pay the average (currently around $12) to also get Abzu, ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
- pay $14 or more to get the remaining games: Beyond Blue, Lost Ember, and Summer in Mara
Sign In or Register