New
Humble Bundle · 26 mins ago
From $1
Get up to 29 titles at a savings of up to $373. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Features
- 3 books from $1 (pictured)
- 8 books from $10
- 29 books from $18
Details
Comments
-
Expires 10/17/2021
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Fire Your Boss Kindle eBook
Free
Save a buck off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- 122 pages
Amazon · 2 days ago
Linux Administration Kindle eBook
free
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- by Jason Cannon
1 mo ago
Classic eBooks at StandardeBooks
free
Classic public domain literature for free download to your eReader, tablet, or phone. (Or PC if you can keep your eyes from boggling.) Shop Now
Tips
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Of course all of these public domain books are freely available elsewhere, but this site accomplishes two important things. First, it's an easily searchable repository of only classic books. Secondly, unlike a lot of the free downloads you might find on the Kindle store, or at Project Gutenberg, they're well-formatted and edited for typos, and come with good quality cover art."
Barnes & Noble · 4 days ago
eBooks at Barnes & Noble
Free
Browse free titles in a variety of genres. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Tips
- Requires downloading the Nook Reading app (see the links right at the top of the sale page for the Google Play, iOS, and Windows versions of the app).
Features
- classics, historical fiction, cookbooks, teens/young adult, more
Humble Bundle · 3 days ago
Humble Bundle Sandbox Sale
Up to 80% off
Save on Astroneer, Elite Dangerous, Starbound, and many more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pictured is Elite Dangerous for $7.49 (low by $23).
Features
- digital delivery
New
Humble Bundle · 26 mins ago
Humble Bundle Humble Games Publisher Sale
up to 75% off
Save on a range of games, including a Hat in Time, The Occupation, and Aegis Defenders. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Sign In or Register