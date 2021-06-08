Humble Bundle Horror Sale: Up to 85% off

New
Humble Bundle · 32 mins ago
up to 85% off
Slay zombies, monsters, and more from series like Resident Evil, The Walking Dead, Dead Island, Dead Rising, F.E.A.R., and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pictured is 7 Days to Die PC, Mac, and Linux for $7.49 ($18 off).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/13/2021
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Ends Today
Humble Bundle · 4 days ago
Humble Bundle Best of Bandai Namco Bundle
from $1
Shop $1, $12, $19.30, and $20+ bundle options. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pictured is Pac-Man 256 for $1 ($4 off).
Features
- digital download
Humble Bundle · 6 days ago
Humble Knowledge 101 Bundle
from $1
Pay what you want for crash courses in American Literature, Genetics, Music Theory, Statistics, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Features
- Pay $1 for 5 crash courses
- Pay $10 for 17
- Pay $18 for all 37
Humble Bundle · 1 wk ago
Humble Pathfinder 2nd Edition eBook Bundle
from $5
That's a value of up to $425, and the digital rule book alone costs at least $10 elsewhere. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Features
- Pay at least $5 for 12 items, including the Core Rulebook
- Pay at least $15 for 25 items
- Pay at least $25 for 39 items
- Pay at least $35 for 40 items, including the Pathfinder Bestiary physical book (shipping not included)
Humble Bundle · 5 days ago
Funcom Publisher Sale (Steam)
up to 70% off
Save on a range of Conan Exiles titles, Mutant Year Zero, Moons of Madness, and The Park. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- The games redeem on Steam.
Sign In or Register