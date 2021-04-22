New
Humble Bundle · 1 hr ago
up to 85% off
Save on nearly 20 titles including Salt, From Dust, In Other Waters, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pictured is No Man's Sky for PC for 29.99 ($30 off).
Features
- digital downloads for multi-platforms
Details
Comments
Expires 4/28/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
New
Epic Games Store · 3 hrs ago
Hand of Fate 2 for PC or Mac (Epic Games)
Free
You'd pay $30 elsewhere. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- dungeon crawler, rogue-like, action game
1 wk ago
World's Dawn for PC
Free
You'd pay $9 elsewhere for this recently released game. Shop Now
Features
- single player RPG
New
Epic Games Store · 3 hrs ago
Alien: Isolation for PC (Epic Games)
free
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- rated M for Mature 17+
Fanatical · 1 wk ago
Build Your Own All-Stars Bundle (Steam)
1 game for $1, 5 for $2.99, 10 for $4.99
You can easily save anywhere from a buck to over $20 on a single game here, so the multi-game prices save you exponentially more. Shop Now at Fanatical
Tips
- The games redeem on Steam.
Features
- discounted games include Deadly Premonition, SimCity 4, HomeWorld: Remastered Collection, Bunker Punks, and more
Humble Bundle · 1 wk ago
Humble Dungeons & Dragons Comics Bundle
from $1
Save a bundle on this bundle! Get 5 comics for $1, pay $10 and get 8 more, snag 10 more when you pay $18, or pay $25 and get 9 more comics. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Humble Bundle · 3 days ago
Humble Down to Earth Bundle
from $1
That's a $20 savings on the most basic 2-game tier, and a $119 savings on the full 8-game selection. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- The games redeem on Steam.
Features
- pay $1 to get Figment and Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- pay the average (currently around $12) to also get Abzu, ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
- pay $14 or more to get the remaining games: Beyond Blue, Lost Ember, and Summer in Mara
