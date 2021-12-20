New
Humble Bundle · 46 mins ago
Up to 90% off
Shop a large selection of games including titles like Starbound, Slime Rancher, Bite the Bullet, The King's Bird, Far Cry, Parkitect, Bounty Train, Halfway, The Inner World, and many more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- over 200 titles to choose from
Expires 1/4/2022
Humble Bundle · 48 mins ago
Humble Bundle Bethesda Holiday Sale
Up to 80% off
Save on over 30 PC games. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition for PC for $29.99 (low by $10).
4 days ago
Snowball! for PC
Free
That's $3 less than Steam charges. Shop Now
- Login and click the scroll to claim option to get this freebie.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered for PC (Origin)
free w/ Prime Gaming
That's a low by $10. Shop Now at Amazon
- experience the thrill of a car chase
Epic Games Store · 2 hrs ago
Loop Hero for PC or Mac (Epic Games)
free
It's a savings of $15 off list and a low by $9. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- wield an expandable deck of mystic cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero
Humble Bundle · 4 wks ago
Humble Bundle Humble Choice Subscription
$99/year $132
Apply code "HOLIDAY21" to get $33 off a 12-month subscription, which allows you access to ten new games each month. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
