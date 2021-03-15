Save on over 75 titles including Desperados III, Call of Juarez, Metro Exodus - Gold Edition, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is the Call of Juarez: Gunslinger for PC for $5.99 ($9 off).
- select titles available for multi-platforms
Expires 3/21/2021
Take at least half off select games. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is BioShock: The Collection for $11.99 (80% off).
- Bioshock: The Collection, Borderlands (various titles), Mafia (I, II, & III), Civilization VI, and more
Log in to add this game to your library for free (easily the best deal we could find by at least a buck). Shop Now
- Garfield, Odie, Jon, Nermal, Arlene, Liz, Harry, and Squeak characters
- 16 different circuts
- 3 game modes
- 3 difficulty levels
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Shop Now
- realistically detailed 3D environments
- original and captivating storyline
That's a savings of at least $22 on the base tier, and as much as $68 on the highest tier. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- pay $1 to get Stellaris
- pay more than the average (currently $9.61) to get Stellaris: Utopia, Plantoids Species Pack, and Leviathans
- pay $15 or more to also get Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn, Apocalypse, MegaCorp, and Anicent Relics Story Pack
Bundle a variety of pocket reference guides. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is the Windows PowerShell Pocket Reference.
- multi-formats
Get $276 worth of games for only $12. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is PC Building Simulator ($19.99 value).
Bundle a variety of development courses to help strengthen your tech skills. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Save on a wide selection of titles including Greedfall, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- 60 titles
