Humble Bundle · 1 hr ago
Humble Bundle Can You Pet the Dog Bundle
  • Purchases will support animal friendly charities including Sweet Farm, Humane Society, and Best Friends Animal Society; or choose your own charity.
  • Pay $1 to unlock Scribblenauts Unlimited, Beyond Eyes, Dog Sled Saga, and Bulb Boy.
  • Pay more than the average of $4.76 to also unlock Shenmue I & II, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Death's Gambit.
  • Pay $12 or more to also unlock Blair Witch.
  • Popularity: 3/5
