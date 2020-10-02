New
Humble Bundle Be A Creative Superhero Bundle
from $1

Save a bundle on Painter, Corelclad, and Coreldraw Graphics Suite.

  • Pay $1 to unlock Corel AfterShot 3 Standard.
  • Pay more than the average of $26.76 to also unlock PaintShop Pro 2020, ParticleShop + 11 Brush, and more.
  • Pay $30 or more to also unlock CorelCAD, Corel Painter 2020, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020, and more.
