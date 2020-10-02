Humble Bundle Be A Creative Superhero Bundle

New
Humble Bundle · 19 mins ago
from $1
Save a bundle on Painter, Corelclad, and Coreldraw Graphics Suite. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pay $1 to unlock Corel AfterShot 3 Standard.
- Pay more than the average of $26.76 to also unlock PaintShop Pro 2020, ParticleShop + 11 Brush, and more.
- Pay $30 or more to also unlock CorelCAD, Corel Painter 2020, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020, and more.
Published 19 min ago
New
Microsoft Store · 2 hrs ago
WinRar-Zip Pro for PC
Free
You've seen the memes. Now you can get the Pro version of the software that nobody has ever paid for! Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- file archiver utility
- extract, create, and convert multiple archives at once
- decompression function for different formats
New
Microsoft Store · 2 hrs ago
FilmMaker: Movie Maker & Video Editor for PC
free
That's a $40 value for free. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- video merge, cut, trim, split, compress, fast/slow motion
- 30+ video transition effects
- add voice to video or mute voice
- add lighting or foam effect
- add text
Udemy · 2 wks ago
Udemy Data Science Courses
88 courses free
Save on over 80 beginner and Intermediate courses. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- go at your own pace
- learn from industry experts
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Limited-Time Software Deals at Amazon
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on over 30 options. Shop Now at Amazon
Humble Bundle · 1 wk ago
Humble Bundle Can You Pet the Dog Bundle
$1
That's a $160 value. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Purchases will support animal friendly charities including Sweet Farm, Humane Society, and Best Friends Animal Society; or choose your own charity.
Features
- Pay $1 to unlock Scribblenauts Unlimited, Beyond Eyes, Dog Sled Saga, and Bulb Boy.
- Pay more than the average of $4.76 to also unlock Shenmue I & II, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Death's Gambit.
- Pay $12 or more to also unlock Blair Witch.
