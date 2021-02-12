Humble Bundle Asmodee Digital Tabletop 2Gether Bundle

Get five games for just a buck, or pay more to unlock several more titles. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pay $1 to unlcock Pandemic: On The Brink, Small World, Small World: Grand Dames, Pandemic: The Board Game, and Love Letter.
- Pay more than the average of $9.72 to also unlock 9 more games, including 3 Ticket To Ride titles, 3 Splendor Titles, A Game of Thrones, and more.
- Pay $10 more to also unlock 10 more games, including Terraforming Mars, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, and more.
Expires 2/18/2021
Shop a variety of games, including adventure games, strategy, simulation, sports, VR, RPG, and more genres. Shop Now at Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Street Fighter V, Borderlands 3, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockouts, and much more
This side-scrolling spinoff is completely free, direct from Ubisoft – other stores charge at least $9. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
- PC Gamer gave it 83/100, calling it "a stripped down stealth offering that reinvigorates Assassin's Creed by putting attention back on the sneaky stuff".
Take up to half off select Blizzard games. Shop Now at Battle.Net (Blizzard)
- World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and Overwatch.
Log in to add this game to your library for free (easily the best deal we could find by at least a buck). Shop Now
- Garfield, Odie, Jon, Nermal, Arlene, Liz, Harry, and Squeak characters
- 16 different circuts
- 3 game modes
- 3 difficulty levels
Get $276 worth of games for only $12. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is PC Building Simulator ($19.99 value).
Save on 71 games priced from $3. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is No Man's Sky for PC for $29.99 (50% off).
- titles include Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition, The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut, NBA 2K21, and more
Score 8 comic sets for just $1 or up to 53 when you spend $25 or more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pictured is Off-World Blues, which comes with the $1+ bundle
- pay $1 or more to get 8 sets of comics
- pay $12 or more to get an additional 12 (20 total)
- pay $18 or more to get another 17 (37 total)
- pay $25 or more to get another 16 (53 total)
Save on up to $415 worth of content. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
- Pay $1 for 8 titles
- Pay $8 for 11 more titles
- Pay $15 for another 11 titles
- RPG eBooks for The Grey Citadel, The Book of Taverns, The Ruins of Ends Meet, and more
