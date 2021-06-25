Humble Bundle 2K Publisher Build Your Own Bundle: up to 85% off 3+ titles

New
Humble Bundle · 1 hr ago
up to 85% off 3+ titles
Build a bundle of your favorite games, or get a few titles you've wanted to try. Get 80% off 3 titles; 83% off 4; and 85% off 5 or more titles. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Features
- titles include the Borderlands series, XCom series, NBA 2K21, and the Darkness II
Details
Expires 7/1/2021
Microsoft Store · 1 mo ago
Capcom Arcade Stadium: 1943 The Battle of Midway for Xbox X/S & Xbox One
free
Get this new release at absolutely no cost. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- rated T for Teen
Nintendo · 2 days ago
Nintendo Game Sale
up to 80% off
digital download
Save on over 700 titles. Shop Now at Nintendo
Amazon · 1 day ago
SEGA Classics for Amazon Fire TV
$6.99
Play the classics without the hassle of cables and consoles with this download. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes 25 classic SEGA games, including Sonic The Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, Altered Beast, and Golden Axe
- play with Fire TV remote or connect a HID Bluetooth controller
Microsoft Store · 3 wks ago
Tell Me Why Chapters 1-3 for Xbox One / Series X|S or PC
free
digital download
It's a low by $20 and a great deal since it's free. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- award winning episodic adventure game
New
Humble Bundle · 1 hr ago
Humble Bundle Ubisoft Publisher Sale
Up to 85% off
Take advantage of deep discounts on a variety of PC games. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Tips
- Pictured is Far Cry 5 for $8.99 (low by $11).
Features
- multiple titles in the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy, and more series
