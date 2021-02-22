New
Humble Bundle · 48 mins ago
Humble Astronomy Book Bundle
from $1 $459

The two books in the most basic bundle cost $25 more on Kindle – it's a 5-star deal. (Update: we've been informed that there are way more stars than that.) Buy Now at Humble Bundle

Features
  • pay $1 to get Hua-bai Li's The Tai Chi in Star Formation and Abigail Pillitteri's The Universe Untangled
  • pay more than the average (currently $16) to unlock four extra books (six total)
  • pay $18 or more to get another 10 books (16 total)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/8/2021
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Ebooks Humble Bundle
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register