Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's a $47 savings on just the base 6-game bundle. (For further reference, Carcassonne and its expansions, which are all included in the full $12 24-item bundle, cost $25 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
Escape into the calming world of Spring Falls for $4, test out new cult classics like Russian Subway Dogs for $7, step back in time with Chasm for $10, or exercise your mind with Aground for $11. Shop Now at Steam
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now
This game goes for $29.99 on Steam, but it's yours free! (Other outlets charge at least $8.) Shop Now at Humble Bundle
That's a $55 savings compared to just the four base games' Steam prices – you can imagine how much more you'll save if you go for the full 17-game package. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Ready for a little alien sci-fi horror? Humble has 10 Alien: Isolation games to choose from at awesome savings. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Sign In or Register