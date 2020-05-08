Open Offer in New Tab
Humble Bundle · 32 mins ago
Humble Asmodee Play With Friends Digital Board Game Bundle for PC (Steam)
$1

That's a $47 savings on just the base 6-game bundle. (For further reference, Carcassonne and its expansions, which are all included in the full $12 24-item bundle, cost $25 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Humble Bundle

Tips
  • Our resident board game enthusiast Donna D. notes that "Love Letter is a classic, and Mysterium is a well-reviewed deduction game".
Features
  • pay $1 or more and you'll get Small World 2, Carcassonne - Tiles & Tactics, Patchwork, King and Asssassins, Love Letter, and Potion Explosion
  • beat the average price (currently $9.78) and you'll get nine extra games and expansions (15 items total)
  • pay $12 or more and you'll get another nine games and expansions (24 items total)
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
