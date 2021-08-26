Humble 7-Game Best of Stealth Bundle for PC (Steam): $12
Humble Bundle · 15 mins ago
Humble 7-Game Best of Stealth Bundle for PC (Steam)
$12 $264

That's $117 less than you'd pay for these games sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Humble Bundle

  • Posted by Alan.
  • Why does he love this deal? "I'm not even bothering explaining the lower tiers of this bundle – Hitman 1 and 2 and especially Heat Signature have brought me so many hours of sheer joy that getting them (not to mention the other four games) for just $12 seems frankly illegal. But it's not!"
Features
  • includes Hitman 1: GOTY and Hitman 2: Gold, Heat Signature, Styx: Shards of Darkness, Echo, Ghost of a Tale, and Aragami
  • Expires 9/8/2021
    Published 15 min ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
