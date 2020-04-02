Open Offer in New Tab
"Humanist Lives" Online Course
free

Sign up to get 8 weeks of access to this 6-week course, which covers a wide range of humanist topics, and is presented by the wonderful Professor Alice Roberts. Shop Now

Features
  • There's the option to pay $64 to upgrade to a level that gives you a certificate upon completion of the course, but we've made a free one that's pretty much just as good. Honor system though, only print this out and hang it in your living room after you finish the course.
