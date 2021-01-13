New
Hulu · 1 hr ago
Hulu Sale
$2/month for college students

That's a $4 savings per month for as long as you're a college student. Buy Now at Hulu

Tips
  • Student discount offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only.
  • For new and existing subscribers.
  • The rate changes to $5.99 per month or the current rate when eligibility ends.
Features
  • Watch Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Brookyn Nine-Nine, Rick and Morty, How I Met Your Mother, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more.
