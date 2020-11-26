New
Hulu · 1 hr ago
Hulu Black Friday Sale
$2/month for 12 months

In a deal we haven't seen since last Black Friday, new and eligible returning subscribers get 65% off the price of the ad-supported plan, a savings of $4 per month. Buy Now at Hulu

Tips
  • After 12 months, the price is $5.99 per month. Cancel anytime.
  • Current subscribers, or those who have been subscribed within the last 3 months, aren't eligible.
  • Expires 12/1/2020
    Published 3 hr ago
    Verified 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
3 comments
dosto233
@hptn, seriously, I'm actually considering get rid of it entirely because of this. Reminds me of watching TV when I was a kid it happens so frequently and takes so long. It finally happened.
1 hr 18 min ago
KRas3443
if you watch on a computer browser with an ad blocker, ads are blocked. You get a black screen for maybe 5 seconds.
1 hr 24 min ago
hptn
not recommended if you value your time. ads has gone up to 90 seconded per segment. won't go for it even .99 per month.
2 hr 2 min ago